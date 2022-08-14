Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In White Dress

Close-up picture of Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley is the reigning queen of slaying looks. Elizabeth Hurley's age isn't stopped her from making statements, not by a long shot. If social media is to be believed, and I believe it is with this one, she may be just getting started.

The model and actress look as attractive as ever, and her Instagram account is a must-follow for anyone interested in seeing how a human being can age gracefully and magnificently. Her most recent post is yet another illustration of this, as well as proof that she defies her age.

Elizabeth Is The Definition Elegance

Elizabeth Hurley exuded elegance as she posed in front of a stunning herd of life-sized elephant sculptures in Gloucestershire for World Elephant Day. At the Sudeley Castle and Gardens event, the actress, 57, looked stunning in a gorgeous white summer dress with V-neckline and ruffled sleeves.

The actress wore her long brunette hair in free waves that cascaded beyond her shoulders, and she wore two white flowers behind her ear. She radiated a dazzling makeup look that included sleek smokey eyeliner and pink lipgloss.

Elizabeth Is Sexy In Floral Dress

The 57-year-old actress arrived at Goodwood Racecourse dressed in a lovely multi-colored flowery midi dress. Liz's short-sleeved dress was below the knee and had a plunging neckline accentuating her décolletage.

The mother-of-one accessorized her vibrant ensemble with gold strappy kitten heels, a metallic handbag, and a giant pink flower in her hair.

Liz had her light brown hair in free curls and accessorized with oversized brown sunglasses as she laughed at the camera.

Behind The Scenes Shot From 'The Royals'

Elizabeth Hurley celebrated the Netflix release of her show The Royals a couple of months ago, which debuted on E! in 2015 and ended in 2018 by releasing a slew of behind-the-scenes (BTS) content with her fans. The 56-year-old actress shared a few photos from lingerie scenes, and she looks incredibly toned in every single one.

In the first photo, the actress is wearing an all-white, sheer, lace negligee with white underpants. In another, she poses in a sheer black bodysuit before stripping down her panties. In the final image, Elizabeth is dressed as a wacky French maid/schoolgirl, complete with a little dress, fishnet stockings, and handcuffs.

How She Stays Fit?

Elizabeth avoids the gym and prefers to be active outside.

I do a lot of exercises, but it’s really the gardening… cutting down a hedge, using my chainsaw to cut down a tree, logging, all of that stuff I do

She explained to Extra.

