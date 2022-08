On the beach in the Bahamas, Pippen flaunted her voluptuous figure in a two-toned orange and yellow bikini. The two-piece included a V-neck top showing off her cleavage and a matching bottom highlighting her curvy hips.

To the chagrin of some fans, she wore her hair in brown-blonde box braids, but Pippen remained indifferent. Her long hair dropped to her waist, and she wore black square-shaped sunglasses over her eyes.

As she leaned on the beach, Larsa appeared to be having fun with her braided hairstyle. She chose a crimson string bracelet as her only accessory for the day.

"Life is good," Larsa declared in the share's caption.