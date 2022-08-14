Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner just turned twenty-five on the 10th of August, and it sure was a great and loving celebration. The mother-of-two got tons of beautiful birthday tributes from family and friends, including many throwbacks, showing her growth over the years.
Inside Kylie Jenner's Colorful 'Twenty Fine' Birthday
Celebrating In Grand Style
The Kardashians-Jenners did not hesitate to send loads of love to the family's youngest member. Kris Jenner took to social media to write a beautiful birthday tribute to her daughter, "Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!" the proud mother wrote.
She continued, "You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!! You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out, and a delicious force of nature!!!!".
The momager further praised Kylie's parenting skills to her 4-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son. She continued by expressing how proud she was of Kylie's accomplishments and her love for the mother-of-two.
Looking Chic In Throwback Pictures
Kris was not the only one who had a lot to say about the celebrant. Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian also celebrated their sister's new age. Kendall flooded Instagram with a series of throwback pictures, and Kim posted some snaps from a tropical trip. They both expressed their love for Kylie in their caption.
Kim captioned the post, "Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones, and just how generous your heart is,". She continued, "You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever. Happy birthday @kyliejenner I love you so much!!!! Forever and Ever!!!".
Sharing Heartfelt Memories About Kylie
Khloe Kardashian also left heartfelt tributes to her sister. Khloe posted a series of photos and even videos. She wrote a long caption about the amazing woman Kylie has grown to become and how "Seeing your passion and fierce protection of your inner circle is inspiring and admirable."
She ended the caption with, "My life completely changed for better the second you were born. Life is better because of you. You deserve the best this world has to offer and I hope you never settle for anything less than that".
Kylie Stepped Out In Style
Kylie is quite known for her amazing fashion sense. Per Yahoo, the KUWTK alum celebrated her 25th birthday in grand style. The The Kardashians star sizzled in an illusion sequin off-shoulder dress. The sparkling body-hugging dress highlighted her enviable curves and jaw-dropping figure.
The celebrant took to Instagram to post two beautiful photos and a video from the event and captioned it, "twenty fine." Her family quickly liked the post and took to the comments to voice their approval.