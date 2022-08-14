Inside Kylie Jenner's Colorful 'Twenty Fine' Birthday

The Kardashians-Jenners did not hesitate to send loads of love to the family's youngest member. Kris Jenner took to social media to write a beautiful birthday tribute to her daughter, "Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!" the proud mother wrote.

She continued, "You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!! You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out, and a delicious force of nature!!!!".

The momager further praised Kylie's parenting skills to her 4-year-old daughter and 6-month-old son. She continued by expressing how proud she was of Kylie's accomplishments and her love for the mother-of-two.