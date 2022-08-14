Jason Oppenheim's relationship with his new lover seems to be growing stronger. The Selling Sunset star and his new girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk, recently made their red carpet debut as a couple. The couple packed on the PDA as they appeared together on Wednesday's Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's Day Shift at Regal LA.
Jason Oppenheim Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Lover
Red Carpet Debut
Jason, 45, appeared smitten by the model as they walked the red carpet together. The couple packed on the PDA, displaying their budding romance for all to see. The real estate mogul even nuzzled up her neck in one photo. Jason dappered up in a blue suit worn over a white t-shirt.
He completed the look with a pair of grey sneakers. On the other hand, Marie-Lou looked fabulous in a sky-blue minidress with layered ruffles and net cutouts featuring green jewels. She complimented the stunning dress with a pair of silver braided strappy stilettos.
Jason's New Romance
According to People, Jason initially sparked romance rumors while vacationing in Mykonos last month. He was first linked to Marie-Lou when the two were spotted kissing on July 8 in Mykonos, Greece.
The model also posted an Instagram Story with the Selling Sunset star from the Greek island. In the snap, she had her arms around him as they both smiled at the camera, with the sunset creating a backdrop behind them. “Selling Sunset season 6 coming soon,” she captioned the photo.
Speaking On His New Relationship
Jason spoke about his relationship with Marie-Lou after the two were spotted kissing in Greece. The reality star revealed that he feels “super. I'm in a great space.” “I mean, we're talking. I like her and maybe I'll see her soon,” the Oppenheim Group founder told People last month. “It was exciting to meet someone and it felt good and we'll see where it goes, but it is kind of nice,” he added.
Jason's new romance comes after he and Selling Sunset costar Chrishell Stause called it quits five months after they confirmed that they were dating. The two have, however, remained friendly, celebrating Chrishell's 41st birthday together last month.
Jason Remains Friendly With Ex
Per People, Jason revealed that he is in a great space after his split from his Selling Sunset co-star. He and Emma Hernan hosted an early surprise birthday dinner for Chrishell. Speaking about his relationship with Chrishell, Jason revealed that there is no bad blood between them, and the two are as close as ever.
“I was out with Chrishell last night for her birthday, had an amazing time with her. I love her; I think she's fantastic. We're as close as ever. We were really good friends before we were together, and I think we're really back in that great place,” Jason said regarding his current relationship with his ex.