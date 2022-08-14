Jason Oppenheim Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Lover

Jason, 45, appeared smitten by the model as they walked the red carpet together. The couple packed on the PDA, displaying their budding romance for all to see. The real estate mogul even nuzzled up her neck in one photo. Jason dappered up in a blue suit worn over a white t-shirt.

He completed the look with a pair of grey sneakers. On the other hand, Marie-Lou looked fabulous in a sky-blue minidress with layered ruffles and net cutouts featuring green jewels. She complimented the stunning dress with a pair of silver braided strappy stilettos.