Dakota Johnson Slays In Silky Slip Dress

Dakota Johnson is an A-list actor that has been a household name since starring in the Fifty Shades Of Grey film series, which took her fame to a new level.

Now firmly in place and regarded as a full-fledged actress after a promising modeling career in her teens and early 20s, she is now appearing in a period piece on Netflix – Persuasion. In the role, she portrays Anne Elliot, a character from one of Jane Austen’s books. The adaptation is set in 1800s England, and her fans will see her tackle an authentic British accent!