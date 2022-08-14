Ana de Armas Slips On Sultry Minidress

You have been living on another planet if you have not seen this young lady in some movie in the last couple of years. Ana de Armas has been everywhere you want to be as a young budding actress in the big leagues, and in less than a few years, she has managed to work with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Already her resume reads like a who’s who of celebrated actors and directors, with films that include Knives Out, War Dogs, and Hands of Stone. Yet Blade Runner 2049 was the first movie that ushered forth a new era in her career, and she hasn’t looked back yet.

A role in No Time To Die cemented her status as an ‘It Girl’ in film, and the best thing is that she has even more showy roles in the pipeline in the coming months that are sure to take her stardom to another level.