Salma Hayek Stuns In Gorgeous White Dress

Of course, every woman in Hollywood has to deal with the allegations of plastic surgery, and those in the industry that are as genetically blessed as Salma have to contend with it even more, but this doesn't stop the star from being candid about her face or her body. In fact, she is more revealing than many people ever thought anyone in the industry would be about cosmetic enhancements!

In 2021, Salma denied having undergone a boob job and said they kept growing because of menopause. For Salma to even mention the 'M' word caused a minor tremor throughout Hollywood. Admittedly, she says her boobs were smaller but denied claims that she had enhanced them cosmetically. She says her boobs were smaller, but so was her body size. Her fans really don't care and still think she looks hot!