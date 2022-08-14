Danica Patrick Makes Her Mark In Bikini

With a brilliant career as an American race car driver and a success story that resonates with young girls and women worldwide, Danica Patrick is one of the most inspiring faces in professional sports.

A true pioneer that broke down barriers for women in the sport of racing for years, she has kept the bar high as a new legion of women seek to pursue their passion of race car driving for the next generation.

With no role models of her own growing up that looked like her, what Danica has done with her career is ensure that this is no longer the case and the next race car champion that is a woman will have her to thank in the process.

Now moving on to the next chapter of her life at 40, Patrick claims that the best is yet to come, and her fans are inclined to believe her. With more than 877,000 Instagram fans checking her out on social media, they are always up to date on her latest projects, plus they get here in the latest faction as well.

