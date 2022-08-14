Kristin Cavallari Enjoys The Beach In Bikini

Kristin Cavallari may be known as the resident mean girl on the hit television show Laguna Beach, but for those that are not in the know, she is now a proud mother of three and considers this the perfect time to show everyone how much she has grown as a person since the show initially aired.

She is no longer the resident villain, and the show is taking this new opportunity in the spotlight to repair her image and win over new fans.

Now 35 years old and married, she has 4.4 million followers on Instagram that are interested in what she is doing with her life now, and she is only too happy to keep them in the loop with photos of her with her friends and family, or quieter times at home playing with her brood.

