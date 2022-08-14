Kristin Cavallari Enjoys The Beach In Bikini

Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari may be known as the resident mean girl on the hit television show Laguna Beach, but for those that are not in the know, she is now a proud mother of three and considers this the perfect time to show everyone how much she has grown as a person since the show initially aired.

She is no longer the resident villain, and the show is taking this new opportunity in the spotlight to repair her image and win over new fans.

Now 35 years old and married, she has 4.4 million followers on Instagram that are interested in what she is doing with her life now, and she is only too happy to keep them in the loop with photos of her with her friends and family, or quieter times at home playing with her brood.

Read on to see the photos, and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

Kristin Cavallari Enjoys Some R&R In White Swimsuit

By the looks of it, Kristin Cavallari is living life to the fullest and doing so in prime fashion! Donning a white two-piece bikini on the islands of Turks & Caicos, the reality television star is killing the fashion game in a swimsuit that accentuates all her curves.

Now a mother of three, Kristin has stepped up her fitness since her early days on television, so her fans are not shocked to see her flaunting the results of her hard work! With a drink in hand, a smile on her face, and a beautiful blue sea as her backdrop, what's to complain about? This is the time to enjoy life and all its blessings!

Kristin Addresses Her Reality TV Past

Kristin Cavallari
She came off as tough and brash on the show when it first debuted, but in hindsight, Kristin believes that her confidence and grit were edited in a way that had many people looking at her unfavorably, and now that she is a more mature woman, she is handling things differently this time around. She said in an interview:

"I had a little moment before we started filming [Very Cavallari] of, oh my god, I think I made the wrong decision…"

Now back with her own reality television show, she is clearing the air and putting detractors to shame with her admissions and candor.

Kristin's Style Is Better These Days

Kristin Cavallari
We all have bad fashion days, but very few of us have to live in front of the camera as young adults. Well, Kristin did, and she cringes at some of the fashion she wore on the show back in the day. But never one to dwell too much on it, Cavallari thinks that she is now fully aware of her best looks and angles, and her Instagram feed proves it time and again!

Was Kristin Duped By The Network?

Kristin Cavallari
Reality television shows are notorious for editing in a certain way to sway public opinion, and Kristin believes she was a victim of this early on during the run of the show. Now that she is back, she refuses to allow that to happen again!

