Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been very private about their five-year relationship, but an insider is now offering some welcome info about their quiet romance.

The Folklore artist, 32, and her 31-year-old British beau “love dividing their time between England and Nashville,” the source told Us Weekly exclusively. “That’s the way they both like it.”

It was also revealed that the two are “wildly happy together and excited about their future together” and “have the best of all worlds.”