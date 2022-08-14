Recently Married Ben Affleck Wants To Sell His Palisades Bachelor Pad For $30 Million

Ben Affleck spent an impressive $19 million on a property around the time he and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner divorced in 2018. Located in the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, the then-new East Coast Traditional mansion was situated behind gates over half an acre above the Riviera Country Club.

Now that Ben is married to Jennifer Lopez, they are looking for a $50 million property to house their combined families. While Ben and his ex-wife Garner have two children, Lopez shares twins with her ex, Marc Anthony.

Being a married man, Ben, a two-time Oscar winner, no longer needs his PacPal bachelor pad. Hence, the actor has listed the property for sale at just under $30 million.

Find out more details about Ben's listed home below.