Dani Elle Speegle Displays Super-Ripped Abs' Getting Ready To Ride Off'

CrossFit athlete and fitness influencer Dani Elle Speegle is known for her super fit physique. In a recent snap that she shared on Instagram, the Titan Games champion displayed her super-ripped abs while "getting ready to ride off into the sunset" to have some rest. Dani Elle looked fit in a sports bra and matching tights.
Dani Shows Off Ripped Abs
Dani, 29, showed off her washboard abs in a brown sports bra that put her super-ripped abs and fit physique on full display. She paired the sports bra with matching low-waisted tights. The fitness influencer opted for a no makeup look, showing off her chiseled cheekbones and pointed nose.
Her blonde tresses were styled in a loose ponytail at the nape of her neck. She posed for the fitness snap with her toned waist while looking into the sunset. "Me getting ready to ride off into the sunset towards all these rest days I'm about to take 😍😍😍," she captioned the snap.
A Supportive Woman
Dani Elle has always been unapologetic in her support for women. In celebration of International Women's Day, the fitness influencer took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message for women alongside some photos of herself and some of the women in her life.
In the opening photo, Dani shows off her ripped physique in a nude sports bra and black shorts while doing pull-ups with dumbbells. Other photos featured her with some equally ripped colleagues turned friends as they flaunted the results of their hard work.
How Dani Got Those Abs
Despite only starting at CrossFit a few years ago, Dani has earned herself a spot as one of the World's top CrossFitters. The athlete has always had a passion for keeping fit. Growing up, she participated in many sports activities, and her love for fitness is still as strong as ever. Her favorite exercises are those that help her build strength and muscle mass. According to HW, she trains 5-6 times a week, for about 3-4 hours each day.
Her workout routine includes weightlifting, powerlifting, gymnastics, cardio, swimming, and track sessions. She also has an evening recovery session that includes stretches and roll-out exercises.
Dani's Diet
When it comes to her diet, Dani goes by the rule, "everything in moderation." She follows a Paleolish diet and mostly sticks to healthy meals but will cheat occasionally. She avoids processed foods and focuses on eating whole foods, including eggs, meat, fish, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats.
She also takes healthy supplements to help repair and maintain muscle tissue, speed up muscle recovery and maintain her overall health and well-being. Her favorite supplements include Whey, L-Glutamine, BCAAs, Creatine, Omega 3, and Multi-Vitamins.