American professional wrestler and actress Sasha Banks is as fit as ever. Having started her wrestling journey at 18, the WWE Boss has toughed it out through her journey to becoming the ring boss. She stirred up reactions when she shared a glam snap with her 5.6m followers on Instagram; it was the bomb.
Sasha Banks Flaunts Toned Biceps In Glam Snap
Setting the ring on heat mode is common whenever the sports star steps in, as whatever she wears fits her body. The Smackdown wrestler is one of the hottest female wrestlers in the history of WWE, and in case her fans forgot that, she reminded them when she ditched her regular sports outfit for steamy looks.
The WWE gave a bank statement in a lacy-yellow dress that flaunted her toned physique. Her bright hair was packed into a twin bun around her shoulder. The scoop of beauty served was well received by many of her followers as they trooped into her comments section with 127,897likes. One of her fans commented with the statement "perfect body."
Sports Meets Fashion
Banks always keeps her fans wondering how she switches from the boss wrestler in the squared circle to a dazzling beauty goddess. But with a physique like Banks, it is what she easily pulls off with ease. The WWE champ made photo updates on Instagram that caused volcanoes. In the glam snap, she looked ravishing in a black-sequin dress that kept her toned biceps and firm thighs on display. Her fans were engrossed in this beauty dose which earned her 290,785likes.
A Glimpse At Banks' Fitness Routine
Working out in the gym five days a week is what the superstar does to keep in shape. Her biceps and toned arms are one to die for, and that has been achieved through a series of intense workouts like cardio workouts, full body workouts like the kettle swings, rope work, and power cleans. She also does squats, kettlebell rope pulls, explosive push-ups, and TRX kick-ups.
An Avid dead lifter who likes training like Bank's and follows the same workout routine as hers will achieve the same result.
She Has A Meal Plan
A muncher body like the Banks' own requires a lot of discipline. Apart from working out, which has been a huge contributor to her keeping fit and staying in shape, one of the things that help her maintain her figure is her clean eating. Per Fox News, she eats an egg-white omelet with feta, onion, and turkey for breakfast, salad with chicken for lunch, a protein smoothie for snacks, and salmon/asparagus for dinner.
Like other people, the wrestler admitted to indulging her cravings, sometimes taking a treat of Pizza, pancakes, noodles, burgers, and other times all in one day. She also loves to take a lot of fruits, which is one way she balances her compromising times by taking more natural foods to processed foods.