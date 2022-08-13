The Cold Case Of Gregory Fleetwood Uncovers A Possible Serial Killer's Past

Fleetwood, now 66, is an ex-con who strangled to death Porter, 36, in her and her son's home 26 years ago. Nine years before Porter's murder, Fleetwood strangled another woman to death. He served seven years for manslaughter and was released in 1994. Both of his victims were pregnant, reports say.

Klein faced many misleads, including a tip from a prison inmate claiming to have information regarding Porter's murder. In 2021, according to the NY Post, the detective found evidence that would lead to the mother's killer.

The detective stated about the frustrating leads to the NY Daily News, “But in the interim, I got ahold of the case file. I started tracking down people who were interviewed back in ‘96, and I also got ahold of the forensic biology report."

“I can’t think of anything that’s more gratifying than taking a case that’s sort of lying dormant for so long. Justice is at least on its way to being served. It’s sort of the pinnacle of my police career," said Klein to reporters.