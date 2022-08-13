California Teen Missing After Attending Party At A Campground

Kiely Rodni
Facebook | Placer County Sheriff

News & Politics
Jessica Powers

The search continues for a California teenager who seemingly vanished after attending a party at a campground in Tahoe National Forest in Truckee, California.

Officials believe she may have been abducted and are treating their investigation as an abduction.

Kiely Rodni And Her SUV Both Vanished After The Outdoor Party

Kiely Rodni's SUV
Facebook | Placer County Sheriff

Kiely, 16, was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. on August 6, near the Prosser Family Campground, about 10 minutes north of Truckee.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, she was attending a party "of more than 100 juveniles and young adults." Her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV, is also missing, and her phone has been out of service since she disappeared. The sheriff's office and FBI are treating the case as a possible abduction because Kiely's vehicle is still missing.

Placer County Sheriff's Office Continues To Search For The Girl

Footage of Kiely Rodni from inside a store.
Facebook | Placer County Sheriff

In a statement, Placer County Sheriff's Office said, "Over the past six days, we have utilized many local, state, and federal law enforcement resources to help locate Kiely. Search teams from across the state are still thoroughly searching on the ground, in the air, and in the water – currently, we only have information on Kiely's last known location before she went missing."

Police have not issued an Amber Alert because they don't yet have enough evidence to say with certainty that she was abducted.

Police Have Released Images Of Kiely Before She Went Missing

A hoodie Kiely may have been wearing.
Facebook | Placer County Sheriff

The sheriff's office has shared several new photos over the last few days. On Tuesday evening, the sheriff's office released a still image caught by surveillance cameras at an unnamed local Truckee business. Detectives found the footage after contacting businesses in the area.

Kiely is seen wearing a black bodysuit and dark green Dickies pants. The image was captured at 6:08 p.m. on August 5, a few hours before she headed to the campground party.

Kiely Had A Sweatshirt With Her With An Ominous Message On It

Kiely Rodni
Facebook | Placer County Sheriff

The sheriff's office also recently disseminated two new images: one of a hoodie Kiely is believed to have borrowed at the party and another of her missing vehicle. In a strange coincidence, the front of the black hoodie has a few lines of poetry from singer Lana del Rey. It reads: "You don't want to be forgotten. You want to disappear."

"We don't know whether Kiely was wearing that hoodie when she disappeared, but we believe it was still in her possession," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Police Say They've Gotten Mixed Messages About What Kiely's Plans Were For The Night

The search continues.
Facebook | Placer County Sheriff

There are conflicting accounts of Kiely's plans for the evening. According to one friend who attended the party, Kiely intended to spend the night at the campground, along with many other attendees. But Kiely's mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, said she received a text from Kiely saying she would be "straight home" in about 45 minutes.

Kiely is 5-foot-7 and 115 pounds and has blonde hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring. She has multiple piercings and a tattoo of the number 17 on her ribs. Her silver Honda CRV has the California license plate 8YUR127. Kiely's family runs the Lost Trail Lodge in Truckee, about a 12-mile drive from the Prosser campground.

a.m.

"Kiely was born and raised here," said her father, Daniel Rodni, "This is Tahoe. This isn't supposed to happen here. We need answers. Remember, Kiely is your child too. So, please. We need you."

Anyone with information regarding Kiely's disappearance is asked to immediately contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office tip line at 530-581-6320, option 7. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be sent to sheriff_tahoeinvesttips@placer.ca.gov. The sheriff's office says it's received about 300 tips so far. 

