California Teen Missing After Attending Party At A Campground

There are conflicting accounts of Kiely's plans for the evening. According to one friend who attended the party, Kiely intended to spend the night at the campground, along with many other attendees. But Kiely's mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, said she received a text from Kiely saying she would be "straight home" in about 45 minutes.

Kiely is 5-foot-7 and 115 pounds and has blonde hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring. She has multiple piercings and a tattoo of the number 17 on her ribs. Her silver Honda CRV has the California license plate 8YUR127. Kiely's family runs the Lost Trail Lodge in Truckee, about a 12-mile drive from the Prosser campground.

a.m.

"Kiely was born and raised here," said her father, Daniel Rodni, "This is Tahoe. This isn't supposed to happen here. We need answers. Remember, Kiely is your child too. So, please. We need you."

Anyone with information regarding Kiely's disappearance is asked to immediately contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office tip line at 530-581-6320, option 7. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be sent to sheriff_tahoeinvesttips@placer.ca.gov. The sheriff's office says it's received about 300 tips so far.