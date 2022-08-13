Officials Say New Hampshire Girl Was Murdered In 2019

Adam's wife and Harmony's stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, has pleaded not guilty to lying to a grand jury probing Harmony's disappearance and collecting welfare benefits after the girl was no longer living in the household.
Investigators have since narrowed the time frame of Harmony's disappearance from November 28 to December 10, 2019. However, there is still a lot of information missing between when she was last seen by anyone other than her father and when she was officially missing.
The Massachusetts Department of Child & Families has come under fire for its handling of Harmony Montgomery and granting custody of the girl to her father. He has spent time in prison and is a convicted felon. The department reportedly dropped the ball by not checking in more frequently on Harmony and ensuring her well-being in the care of her father, especially since the child showed several signs of abuse during one home visit.
In October 2019, a DCF worker noted a red mark in Harmony's eye and faded bruising under her eyelid. Adam Montgomery says the mark was caused when she was struck by a toy while playing with a sibling.