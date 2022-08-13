Officials Say New Hampshire Girl Was Murdered In 2019

Harmony Montgomery was last seen in November or December of 2019 but wasn't officially declared missing until December 2021, more than two years after the fact.

Adam Montgomery claimed he last saw the child when he handed her off to her birth mother around Thanksgiving 2019, but the mother, Crystal Sorey, denies his claims about giving her the child.

Sorey had custody of Harmony for the first years of her life but was removed from her care by the Massachusetts Department of Children & Families due to drug use. Adam Montgomery then sought custody of his daughter once he was released from prison in 2019.

Adam Montgomery has been in jail since January 2022 on charges of assault against Harmony, interference with custody, and endangering the welfare of a child. He has pleaded not guilty.