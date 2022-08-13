A well-known athletic trainer at Stars Prep Academy in California was arrested on suspicion of sexual assaults on teenage girls in Santa Ana and Riverside County.
Well-Known Sports Trainer Accused Of Sexual Misconduct With Young Girls
The Latest
Chris Flores, Who Goes By 'Coach Frogg' Was Arrested This Week
Santa Ana police Sgt. Maria Lopez said 37-year-old Christopher Flores of Bellflower was arrested at 11:30 a.m. in Bakersfield.
Also known in the sports world as "Coach Frogg," Flores is well known for his connection to some high-profile former and current college and professional football players. In a statement, officials at the sports academy said they "severed ties" with Flores after learning of the allegations.
A young girl recorded a phone call with Flores that is circulating on the internet in which he attempts to spend time with the girl alone. Several other families have since come forward alleging inappropriate behavior and even rape.
Stars Prep Academy Has Cut Ties With Flores
Officials at Stars Prep Academy released a statement on Instagram that reads:
"The STARS family has been made aware that one of our former team members, Chris Flores, known by many as Coach Frogg, is named in several allegations of sexual misconduct involving minors. The STARS family has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct, and we have severed all ties with Mr. Flores. Moreover, we are fully cooperating with the Santa Ana Police Department's investigation.
We all still have many questions, but at this time, not a lot of answers. One sure thing is this: we are a family; our students, staff, and partners. Families overcome challenges by healing together. I truly hope that together we can take steps to rebuild a strong STARS family."
Former NFL Player Jason David Came Out In Support Of Victims
STARS founder and former NFL player Jason David made a statement on Instagram, saying in part:
"Never in a million years would I ever imagine releasing a public statement to address sexual misconduct allegations that involves Mr. Flores and our innocent little girls. I'm sick to my stomach. I'm disgusted. I'm outraged, and as I go through this investigation process with my very own daughter, I can only empathize with all the families that have been impacted by these allegations. These poor little girls not only have to deal with this in private but now public."
Flores Denies All Wrongdoing
An attorney for Flores released a statement as well, saying in part:
"Chris has been a coach and mentor kids in this community for many years, and all of these allegations are very shocking and disappointing. He absolutely denies any inappropriate relationship or contact with any current or former athlete or student. All he has tried to do is to help kids move forward and achieve their dreams."