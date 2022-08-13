Well-Known Sports Trainer Accused Of Sexual Misconduct With Young Girls

Santa Ana police Sgt. Maria Lopez said 37-year-old Christopher Flores of Bellflower was arrested at 11:30 a.m. in Bakersfield.

Also known in the sports world as "Coach Frogg," Flores is well known for his connection to some high-profile former and current college and professional football players. In a statement, officials at the sports academy said they "severed ties" with Flores after learning of the allegations.

A young girl recorded a phone call with Flores that is circulating on the internet in which he attempts to spend time with the girl alone. Several other families have since come forward alleging inappropriate behavior and even rape.