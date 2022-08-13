Kendall Jenner Takes The Sleek Route In Form-Fitting Dress

Kendall Jenner
Entertainment
Triston Brewer

A socialite, model, and influencer, Kendall Jenner is one of the most famous media personalities of the era. Many have probably forgotten, but there was a time when she was not so prominent and in the public eye.

When the Kardashians were first beginning their rise, Kendall and her younger sister Kylie were pre-teens in the background. These days, Kendall and Kylie are at the height of their powers and have made a name for themselves in the beauty industry.

The 26-year-old American model has surpassed over 216.4 million followers on Instagram at quite a young age and is an elite model that is leading the charge of a new group of young ladies dominating catwalks worldwide. Born to Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall is one of 5 successful daughters.

All of the children rose to incredible fame with their family reality TV show, Keeping Up with The Kardashians.

Kendall Has Us All Green With Envy In Floor-Length Dress

It's an enchanting loo, alright! On a yacht, in the middle of the ocean, and a backdrop this gorgeous? Green is the perfect color to highlight here, and Kendall takes it all up a notch with her beauty and poses. The supermodel seems to be having the time of her life, and her fans are here for the YOLO vibes!

Kendall Is The Highest Paid Model On The Planet

Kendall Jenner
Along with her family's inherited fame, Kendall has also made quite a name for herself in the world of luxury fashion. So much so that she gained the Forbes title of being the highest-paid model around the world.

That too for a consecutive two years! As the shy one of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, it seems as if Kendall does all her talking on the catwalk and in ad campaigns with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry!

Blink And You'll Miss Kendall On The Reality Show

Kendall Jenner
Keeping up with the Kardashians was up on Hulu with new episodes, and fans will see a lot less of Kendall in them. Kendall wasn't even seen on the show's official premiere, which led to a lot of media speculation about her family ties!

No worries for the fans as she is just busy traveling the world as a much sought-after face of fashion! However, it might be because she prefers a more private, reserved lifestyle. And being in a controversial headline along with her sisters might not be her thing.

She's Never Been Surgically Augmented

Kendall Jenner
Never being a fan of plastic surgeries and heavily criticizing her sisters for their procedures, Kendall has not been known to go under the knife except for a slight rhinoplasty. This is one of the major differences that sets her apart from her sisters, who have undergone substantial plastic surgeries to enhance their physical features.

