Kendall Jenner Takes The Sleek Route In Form-Fitting Dress

A socialite, model, and influencer, Kendall Jenner is one of the most famous media personalities of the era. Many have probably forgotten, but there was a time when she was not so prominent and in the public eye.

When the Kardashians were first beginning their rise, Kendall and her younger sister Kylie were pre-teens in the background. These days, Kendall and Kylie are at the height of their powers and have made a name for themselves in the beauty industry.

The 26-year-old American model has surpassed over 216.4 million followers on Instagram at quite a young age and is an elite model that is leading the charge of a new group of young ladies dominating catwalks worldwide. Born to Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall is one of 5 successful daughters.

All of the children rose to incredible fame with their family reality TV show, Keeping Up with The Kardashians.