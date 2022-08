According to the World Health Organization (WHO), two monkeypox deaths have been recorded in Spain, one in Brazil, one in Ecuador, and one in India.

Dr. Rosamund Lewis, technical lead on the monkeypox response for WHO, recently explained that "when people are exposed to infectious agents, they respond in different ways."

As reported by CNN, Lewis said some people with monkeypox report mild discomfort and quickly get better, while others develop serious symptoms.

"We're seeing that now," she noted.