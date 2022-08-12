Social media influencer and OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend earlier this year.
OnlyFans Model Charged With Killing Of Boyfriend
The Latest
Courtney Clenney Is Charged With Second Degree Murder
During a news conference, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model Courtney Clenney.
Clenney was arrested Wednesday in Hawaii. Fernandez Rundle said Clenney, who goes by the name Courtney Tailor on such platforms as Instagram and OnlyFans, remained jailed in Hawaii while authorities sought her extradition to Florida.
Courtney Clenney And Christian Obumseli Had A Rocky Relationship
The district attorney characterized Christian Obumseli’s April 3 death at the couple’s Miami apartment as the culmination of a “tempestuous and combative relationship” that began in November 2020.
In an autopsy report, the county medical examiner said that Obumseli died from a forceful downward thrust from a blade that went 3 inches into his chest, piercing a major artery.
At a press conference this week, Fernandez Rundle showed surveillance footage of an altercation in the elevator in the luxury apartment building where the couple lived that took place several weeks before the stabbing.
In the video, Clenney pushes, shoves, and jumps on Obumseli. He puts his arms out and turns his back to her to press buttons on the elevator panel. At one point, he appears to briefly put her in a headlock and later pushes her face with his hand.
Clenney Claims She Stabbed Her Boyfriend In Self-Defense During An Altercation
Clenney acknowledged killing Obumseli but said she acted in self-defense. She said Obumseli had pushed her and thrown her to the floor, which prompted her to grab a knife and throw it at Obumseli from about 10 feet away. The medical examiner said Obumseli’s wound could not have been caused by a knife thrown from that distance.
Her Attorney Says She Was In An Abusive Relationship And Is The Victim
Clenney’s Miami defense lawyer, Frank Prieto, said the medical examiner’s opinions wouldn’t stand up to scientific scrutiny when they argue self-defense at trial. He said Clenney and Obumseli had a tumultuous relationship but said Obumseli was the primary aggressor.
“Obumseli was the abuser, the worst kind of abuser,” Prieto said in a statement. “He would manipulate and abuse Courtney in private when he thought nobody was around.”
Prieto said she was in rehab in Hawaii for PTSD and substance abuse at the time of her arrest.