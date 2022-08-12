OnlyFans Model Charged With Killing Of Boyfriend

The district attorney characterized Christian Obumseli’s April 3 death at the couple’s Miami apartment as the culmination of a “tempestuous and combative relationship” that began in November 2020.

In an autopsy report, the county medical examiner said that Obumseli died from a forceful downward thrust from a blade that went 3 inches into his chest, piercing a major artery.

At a press conference this week, Fernandez Rundle showed surveillance footage of an altercation in the elevator in the luxury apartment building where the couple lived that took place several weeks before the stabbing.

In the video, Clenney pushes, shoves, and jumps on Obumseli. He puts his arms out and turns his back to her to press buttons on the elevator panel. At one point, he appears to briefly put her in a headlock and later pushes her face with his hand.