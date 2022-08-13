Juvenile Charged In Murder Of Mom, Two Young Sons

They are accused of killing Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, in Northfield on Aug 3.

Per medical examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval, each died from a single gunshot wound. According to authorities, all three were found dead inside a home on Aug 3 at about 11:30 a.m. Police did not say what led to the discovery or where her husband was at the time of the murders. He was not identified as a suspect during the investigation of the crimes.