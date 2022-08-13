Juvenile Charged In Murder Of Mom, Two Young Sons

Benjamin and Mason Sweeney
Facebook | Kassandra Sweeney

News & Politics
Jessica Powers

A juvenile has been charged in connection with the murders of a mom and her two sons in New Hampshire, the State's Department of Justice announced.

Authorities Did Not Name The Juvenile Or Disclose A Motive For The Murders

The justice department said the juvenile was arrested and charged under the juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence. Officials did not name the juvenile or say whether they were connected to the family.

The Mother And Children Each Suffered One Gunshot Wound

The Sweeney Family
GoFundMe | Alizabeth Dawson

They are accused of killing Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, in Northfield on Aug 3.

Per medical examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval, each died from a single gunshot wound. According to authorities, all three were found dead inside a home on Aug 3 at about 11:30 a.m. Police did not say what led to the discovery or where her husband was at the time of the murders. He was not identified as a suspect during the investigation of the crimes.

An Online Obituary Said Kassandra Sweeney Was 'Born To Be A Wife And A Mother'

Kassandra and her children.
Online Obituary | The Sweeney Family

Online obituaries said Kassandra Sweeney "was born to be a wife and mother."

"Family was the center of Kass's world. She spent every available moment making family memories, whether it was with her husband and sons, at her parent's house, with her sister, or with extended family," the obituary said. "Kass spent many hours playing in the yard with her boys, sharing meals, decorating and celebrating holidays (especially Christmas with her family), and spreading love."

It continues, "Kass's greatest joys in life were being a wife to Sean and being a Mommy to Benjamin and Mason. Kass did not have to look far for inspiration as she grew up surrounded by the love of her father, mother, and sister."

A GoFundMe Account Has Raised Nearly $50,000 For Funeral Expenses

Friends created an online fundraiser.
Shutterstock | 2274185

A GoFundMe page created to support Sean Sweeney had raised nearly $50,000. The money will be used for funeral expenses.

"There are no words to express the gratitude to each and every person that has donated, shared the fundraiser, sent kind words/prayers to us, and continued to keep the family in your thoughts and lift us up during this tough time. Thank you everybody so much," the organizer of the fundraiser wrote in an update.

