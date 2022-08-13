SCOTUS Disapproval Rating Hits Record High In Fox News Poll

The Fox News poll was conducted by Republican pollster Daron Shaw and Democrat Chris Anderson.
Shaw pointed out that Americans are typically "not very attentive" when it comes to the Supreme Court.
"But occasionally, you get a landmark ruling like Dobbs, and people tune in. Clearly, opinion concerning the Court has polarized, which concerns those who think its legitimacy is connected to the perception that it's impartial and non-political," he explained.
Anderson, meanwhile, said that the Court's decision to overturn Roe provided Democrats with a "powerful issue."
"Inflation could get worse, or it could get better by Election Day, and its origins and solutions are highly debatable. But the reason abortion rights have been taken away is not debatable, and it is crystal clear to voters which party wants to protect abortion rights, and which does not."