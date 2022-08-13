SCOTUS Disapproval Rating Hits Record High In Fox News Poll

Supreme Court building
Shutterstock | 292793

News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In late June, the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to abortion, causing considerable backlash from the public.

Polls have suggested for years that most Americans believe a woman should have a right to choose, and one new survey shows that the Rove v. Wade reversal has significantly impacted the Supreme Court's popularity.

The Latest

Well-Known Sports Trainer Accused Of Sexual Misconduct With Young Girls

Kendall Jenner Takes The Sleek Route In Form-Fitting Dress

NBA Rumors: Knicks Land D'Angelo Russell In Proposed Trade

California Teen Missing After Attending Party At A Campground

Brooke Ence Flaunts Ripped Arms Doing Naked Training

SCOTUS Approval Rating

Forty-one percent of respondents in the latest Fox News poll said they approve of the Supreme Court, while 55 percent said they disapprove.

This is the highest disapproval rating Fox News has recorded since 2006 since it first began asking this question.

In comparison, 48 percent disapproved of the Supreme Court in June. Just thirty-one percent disapproved of the Court in July 2020, and 30 percent disapproved of it in January 2006.

News & Politics

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

By Jessica Powers

Shocking Increases

Protests outside the Supreme Court
Shutterstock | 204670435

The largest increases in disapproval compared to two years ago were recorded among liberals, Democrats, moderates, independent voters, suburban women, and suburban whites.

Disapproval of the Supreme Court went up 39 percentage points among liberals, 33 percent among Democrats and moderates, and 32 percent among suburban women, suburban whites, and independents.

Moreover, the percentage of Americans feeling unsure about the Supreme Court went down from 15 percent two years ago to four percent now.

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

Search Continues For Missing 8-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery

Read More Below

The Fox News poll was conducted by Republican pollster Daron Shaw and Democrat Chris Anderson.

Shaw pointed out that Americans are typically "not very attentive" when it comes to the Supreme Court.

"But occasionally, you get a landmark ruling like Dobbs, and people tune in. Clearly, opinion concerning the Court has polarized, which concerns those who think its legitimacy is connected to the perception that it's impartial and non-political," he explained.

Anderson, meanwhile, said that the Court's decision to overturn Roe provided Democrats with a "powerful issue."

"Inflation could get worse, or it could get better by Election Day, and its origins and solutions are highly debatable. But the reason abortion rights have been taken away is not debatable, and it is crystal clear to voters which party wants to protect abortion rights, and which does not."

Roe V. Wade

Fox News' poll confirmed yet again that a strong majority of Americans are opposed to outlawing abortion: just 38 percent of respondents in the poll said they support the Court's decision to overturn Roe, while 60 percent said they oppose it.

Seventy-six percent of Democrats, 70 percent of independents, and 38 percent of Republicans said they disapproved of what the Court did.

This is consistent with findings from the non-partisan Pew Research Center, which established that 61 percent of Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.