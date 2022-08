During an interview with Insider, Kristin explained why she took to social media to post about gaining weight, "I've gained a lot of muscle weight. I work really hard on my body and I think that's something to celebrate, not something to be ashamed of.". The True Roots author shared a snap in a black bikini on Instagram which showed she gained some weight in her glutes and also shared another when she lost a lot of weight due to stress.

While speaking with the news outlet, Kristin shared that she posted those pictures to fight against the social media idea of gaining weight. She added, "I also think there need to be more conversations around gaining weight rather than everyone always trying to be so thin,."