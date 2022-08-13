"I Think She's Very Salacious": 'RHONY' Star Dorinda Medley Hits Back At Jill Zarin's Hurtful Comments 

The ongoing drama between Dorinda Medley, 57, and her former The Real Housewives of New York City costar, Jill Zarin, 58, looks unlikely to seize anytime soon. Recently, Jill appeared on Bravo chief Andy Cohen's show, Watch What Happens Live, and remarked that she hated the idea of Dorinda's "problematic" drinking problems.

However, Dorinda has responded to Jill's comments. She did so during her SiriusXM show Make It Nice With Dorinda Medley after a fan asked her about it.

Find out what Dorinda said below.