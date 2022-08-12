What Taylor Armstrong Said About 'RHOC' Before Landing' Friend' Role

Taylor Armstrong Smiles
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Taylor Armstrong recently confirmed that she'd be starring in the upcoming 17th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Ironically, just weeks before the role was announced, she discussed her new residence in the area and said that she was in touch with some of the ladies on the show, including Heather Dubrow. The latter returned to her role on the series amid its 16th season following a four-season hiatus.

The Latest

MLB News: Bo Bichette Explains Why He Doesn't Like Load Management

NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Could Join Detroit Pistons Via Sign-And-Trade

Ryan Seacrest Jokes About Reason For Kelly Ripa's Absence On 'Live'

'He Might Be Onto Something': 'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora On How She Feels About Ralph Pittman Jr.'s Upcoming Book

Emily Vakos And Anthony Rizzo Don Similar Outfits To Celebrate Love

Taylor Armstrong Moved To Colorado After Leaving Her Role On 'RHOBH' After Season 3

Taylor Armstrong smiles with necklace
Shutterstock | 2914948

Real Housewives fans may recall that Taylor Armstrong and her husband, John Bluher, relocated from Los Angeles to Colorado after she left her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"After I left Beverly Hills, I moved to Vail, Colorado, so I spent a few years there just skiing and breathing and trying to figure out what to do next with my life. And then, when I moved back, I chose to move to Orange County," Armstrong explained to Hollywood Life.

Armstrong has family in the area, so the choice to move to the area made sense.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Taylor Armstrong Said A Role On 'RHOC' Would Be 'Fun'

Taylor Armstrong in strapless black dress
Shutterstock | 3915620

While promoting the recently-ended second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Armstrong was asked if she'd ever consider joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

"So I'm down here with the OC girls now," she said, adding, "That would be fun."

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Taylor Armstrong Says She Loves Her New 'RHOC' Cast Mates Heather and Terry Dubrow

Taylor Armstrong looks over shoulder in purple dress
Shutterstock | 564025

Continuing about the Real Housewives of Orange County cast, Armstrong admitted to having pre-existing relationships with a number of the women.

"I see Heather [Dubrow] periodically around town, and I just love she and [her husband] Terry. So I think that would be fun to be on a show with her. And then, of course, I see Vicki [Gunvalson] and Tamra [Judge]. And I've met Shannon [Beador] before, but we don't hang out or anything," she revealed.

Then, after it was suggested that Dubrow could be her entry onto the show, Armstrong exclaimed, "Right?!"

'RHOC' Season 17 Is Currently In Production

Taylor Armstrong in white jumpsuit and black heels
Shutterstock | 564025

Armstrong and her cast mates began filming the upcoming 17th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this month. In one photo she shared on Instagram this week, Armstrong was seen with Dubrow.

No word yet on when the new episodes will begin airing on Bravo.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.