Taylor Armstrong recently confirmed that she'd be starring in the upcoming 17th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Ironically, just weeks before the role was announced, she discussed her new residence in the area and said that she was in touch with some of the ladies on the show, including Heather Dubrow. The latter returned to her role on the series amid its 16th season following a four-season hiatus.
What Taylor Armstrong Said About 'RHOC' Before Landing' Friend' Role
Taylor Armstrong Moved To Colorado After Leaving Her Role On 'RHOBH' After Season 3
Real Housewives fans may recall that Taylor Armstrong and her husband, John Bluher, relocated from Los Angeles to Colorado after she left her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"After I left Beverly Hills, I moved to Vail, Colorado, so I spent a few years there just skiing and breathing and trying to figure out what to do next with my life. And then, when I moved back, I chose to move to Orange County," Armstrong explained to Hollywood Life.
Armstrong has family in the area, so the choice to move to the area made sense.
Taylor Armstrong Said A Role On 'RHOC' Would Be 'Fun'
While promoting the recently-ended second season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Armstrong was asked if she'd ever consider joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County.
"So I'm down here with the OC girls now," she said, adding, "That would be fun."
Taylor Armstrong Says She Loves Her New 'RHOC' Cast Mates Heather and Terry Dubrow
Continuing about the Real Housewives of Orange County cast, Armstrong admitted to having pre-existing relationships with a number of the women.
"I see Heather [Dubrow] periodically around town, and I just love she and [her husband] Terry. So I think that would be fun to be on a show with her. And then, of course, I see Vicki [Gunvalson] and Tamra [Judge]. And I've met Shannon [Beador] before, but we don't hang out or anything," she revealed.
Then, after it was suggested that Dubrow could be her entry onto the show, Armstrong exclaimed, "Right?!"
'RHOC' Season 17 Is Currently In Production
Armstrong and her cast mates began filming the upcoming 17th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this month. In one photo she shared on Instagram this week, Armstrong was seen with Dubrow.
No word yet on when the new episodes will begin airing on Bravo.