What Taylor Armstrong Said About 'RHOC' Before Landing' Friend' Role

Real Housewives fans may recall that Taylor Armstrong and her husband, John Bluher, relocated from Los Angeles to Colorado after she left her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"After I left Beverly Hills, I moved to Vail, Colorado, so I spent a few years there just skiing and breathing and trying to figure out what to do next with my life. And then, when I moved back, I chose to move to Orange County," Armstrong explained to Hollywood Life.

Armstrong has family in the area, so the choice to move to the area made sense.