Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Amazing Bikini Body

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

Alexandra Daddario is a successful American actress; the 36-year-old managed to finally make a breakthrough in her career with the role of Annabeth Chase in the Percy Jackson series when she was just 22. The role catapulted her to new heights in her career and since then has starred in multiple hits. Now known for her screen presence and exceptional beauty, Daddario is a fan favorite among teens and young adults alike. Literally growing up before our very eyes, she now has an Emmy nomination to her credit due to her role in the critically lauded series The White Lotus.

Alexandra Scans For Dangerous Curves In Swimsuit

With more than 22.5 million Instagram followers keeping up with her every move, Alexandra makes sure that when they stop by, they have something worth viewing! She regularly posts photos showing her at play or living it up both in front of and behind the camera lens. With work and play at a firm balance, the blue-eyed stunner makes it a priority to stay committed to her mental health.

Her latest photo that has resonated with fans is a two-piece sheer green bralette with matching bottoms from Aerie that are only slightly visible over her pants.

But there's so much more to know about Alexandra too!

More Than Just A Pretty Face

Since the start of her acting career, Alexandra’s eyes have enchanted viewers. Even though she is a beauty in all other aspects, her eyes have managed to captivate the audience, which is why she had to prove her mettle in acting and show that she was more than just a pretty face.

The Roles Alexandra Has Chosen

Alexandra has always chosen distinguished roles that won her several awards for her talent in acting. Her roles included ones in Baywatch, San Andreas, and one in the HBO series, True Detective too! That was when she landed her role in Percy Jackson, and the success ensued.

Alexandra Is A Charity Person At Heart

Daddario is both a charity person and a wholehearted pet activist. And when she is not acting, she participates in noble causes for both humans and animals. She was part of both the Elizabeth Taylor Aids Foundation and the United Nations Foundation. Along with that, she’s partnered with Subaru to help find shelter for pets. Her ultimate aim is to work for the greater good of society.

