Drew Sidora didn't seem entirely on board with the idea of her husband, Ralph Pittman Jr., writing a parenting book on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, after the episode was shared, she appeared on the RHOA: After Show, where she confirmed she's since had a change of heart.
'He Might Be Onto Something': 'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora On How She Feels About Ralph Pittman Jr.'s Upcoming Book
The Latest
Drew Sidora Didn't Think Ralph Pittman, Jr. Was In A Place To Write A Book
During the latest episode of the RHOA: After Show, Drew Sidora first explained why she appeared so taken aback and put off by the idea that Ralph Pittman, Jr. would be writing a book.
"At the time that I learned about the book, I was a little confused because we were having conversations about him adopting Josiah, and I felt like until he makes that full commitment, how is he in a place to write this book about step-parenting?" she shared.
Drew Sidora Was 'Blindsided' By The News Of Ralph Pittman Jr.'s Publishing Deal
According to Sidora, she was also hesitant to get on board with Pittman's book because she wasn't part of the conversations before Pittman landed the publishing deal.
"I was just blindsided," Sidora admitted. "I had no part in it, but then he asked me to write the forward, so I just, I didn't know what I was writing a forward about because I really wasn't involved, and so I had reservations about it."
Ralph Pittman Jr. Has Been Sharing More With Drew Sidora About His Book Recently
Recently, Sidora has become more involved in Pittman's book. Because of that, she's begun to realize that what he wants to do is something that many will be able to relate to -- including her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates.
"Most of the women have gone through a step parenting... or will go through a blended situation. It's something we all need to talk about... So I started to see that it could be very informative, and I think it's an important conversation that needs to be had because we don't talk about it," she noted.
'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Now Feels That Ralph Pittman Jr.'s Book Could Help Others
"There is no blueprint on how to blend a family, but it is so challenging, and I felt like he might be onto something, and I want to support him because it could help a lot of people," she reasoned.
For more of Sidora, Pittman, and their cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14, which air on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.