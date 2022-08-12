'He Might Be Onto Something': 'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora On How She Feels About Ralph Pittman Jr.'s Upcoming Book

During the latest episode of the RHOA: After Show, Drew Sidora first explained why she appeared so taken aback and put off by the idea that Ralph Pittman, Jr. would be writing a book.

"At the time that I learned about the book, I was a little confused because we were having conversations about him adopting Josiah, and I felt like until he makes that full commitment, how is he in a place to write this book about step-parenting?" she shared.