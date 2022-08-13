Brooke Ence Flaunts Ripped Arms Doing Naked Training

Brooke Ence is a beast at the weight room, and her fans just can't get enough of her fitness posts. The 33-year-old CrossFit athlete regularly updates her 1.5 million followers with fitness routines, wellness tips, and more.

In one of her Instagram updates, Brooke wowed her fans with her ripped, post-workout arms. Still reeling from what looked to be an intense Naked Training session, Brooke showed her impressive muscles and shared a learning moment for everyone.

Check it out below -- and keep reading to find out how she stays in shape!

Post-Workout Flex

Brooke Ence leaning over a box while working out.
instagram | Brooke Ence

While in the middle of an intense program, Brooke had to bend over the box to catch her breath. The pose emphasized her arm muscles, which were still red and swollen from the exercise.

Brooke admitted in her caption that even she sometimes has a tough time finishing her Naked Training workouts.

"In the middle of a long workout, looking to the clock for answers…. What I found is that there is only one way out of a NAKED TRAINING IWT workout, and that's "through," she wrote on the post.

Brooke Ence's Naked Training Program

Brooke Ence doing an arm workout.
instagram | Naked Program

Brooke uses her own fitness app and the program she created, Naked Training Program, to keep her arms and whole body pumped. The athlete-turned-entrepreneur created the app to help fellow fitness-lovers achieve their dream body.

But, it is not for the faint of heart. The Naked Program provides help in areas like training, nutrition, and mobility. It's meant for experienced lifters who want a challenge. The workouts are 60 - 90 minutes and are designed to be done six times a week. You can check out more information about the Naked Program on their website.

Favorite Workout Tools

Brooke Ence lifting a dumbbell with one arm.
instagram | Brooke Ence

Dumbbells and kettlebells are two of Brooke's favored workout equipment. These tools are perfect for shaping and toning the muscles. As they are versatile, they can be incorporated into many exercises.

In one of Brooke's programs, she demonstrated how to use a kettlebell and a dumbbell in an arm and core workout. The program consists of Russian twists, sit-ups, plank walks, curls, triceps press, hammer curls, and kickbacks.

Watch the workout below:

Proud Of Her Big Arms

Brooke Ence wearing a black sports bra and aviator shades.
instagram | Brooke Ence

She takes pride in her figure and loves her big arms. As she said in a previous Instagram post, she enjoys having a head-turning physique.

"Man, I have always had "big" arms," Brooke said. "But I am always surprised by how pumped up I get whenever I hit arms 💪🏼. I LOVE IT 😜. I love it when the dudes in the gym do a double take. Which I can totally see by the way 😁"

