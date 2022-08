It is no longer news that the RHONJ star occasionally enjoys a bottle of red wine to relax. However, the fact that she gets to sip it with her spouse Joe Gorga by her side makes even the driest bottle sweeter. On August 10, 2022, Melissa and Joe celebrated surviving another day by posting an adorable photo of them on Instagram. In the picture, they sat together with Melissa leaning her back on Joe.

"Only the strong survive. I love you @joeygorga. Wine for 2 please," Melissa captioned the photo.

Melissa's caption was likely about her and Joe surviving another cheating rumor. Lately, there have been reports Melissa cheated on Joe with her friend, Nick Barrotta. However, sources close to the couple denied the allegations, claiming Joe and Melissa are close friends with Nick and found the rumors ridiculous.