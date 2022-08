Aly Raisman is staying active post-retirement.

The 28-year-old Olympic gymnast has fitness in her DNA, having trained since she was two years old and competed on an elite level since she was 14. It's no surprise she's still devoted to exercise years after retiring from her sport, although her routine looks different these days from when she was training as a pro athlete.

The difference is that she's kinder to herself and more mindful of what her body needs. Read the details below.