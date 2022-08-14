Miley Cyrus Flaunts Toned Body In Bikini

Close-up picture of Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus, the new face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine, is poised to become the first avatar to appear in Gucci Town on Roblox. The avatar of the recording artist will enter the immersive universe as a judge of play and discovery, guiding quest games and interactive learning.

Before the debut of the new Gucci Flora perfume, the singer didn't have much going on her social media platform. However, we are all familiar with Miley's incredible fashion sense and were impressed with how she pulled off this bikini look.

Body Goals

The "Midnight Sky" singer began by showing off her rock-hard abs in a black triangle bikini - Miley posed in a meshy outfit. The photographs, which were shared on social media, also showed the ex-Liam Hemsworth's golden tan.

Miley's perfect body wasn't always easy to maintain, as she revealed her prior insecurities. Her pandemic-launched podcast had a big announcement in 2020 when she chatted to artist Demi Lovato and disclosed:

I basically went through two or three years where I wouldn’t wear shorts. I stopped wearing skirts on stage, all this shit because after the VMAs, and I had on my cute little nude bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey in my outfit.

Miley Cyrus Performs In A Bikini Top

Miley Cyrus, 28, left an indelible mark on day two of BottleRock 2021 on September 4. The artist opened the event in Napa, California, by walking out on stage in a silver bikini top and black pants before delivering a jaw-dropping 90-minute performance.

Her blonde shoulder-length hair was down, and she was accessorized with jewelry, giving off a little edge as she displayed her excitement throughout the music-filled night.

A Major Come Back

Cyrus wore a black two-piece swimsuit with boy shorts and a cropped top. She flexed her toned arms, abs, and thighs while standing on the black rocks with the magnificent ocean and clouds in the background.

Her "now-deleted" modest caption read, "Miss Me," with an ocean emoji. In the second slide, she jumped into the ocean for a midday swim, making a loud splash along the way before reaching the top of the rock for a reflected photo.

Miley Cyrus Used To Be Vegan Too

Miley used to be vegan but transitioned to a more pescatarian diet after realizing she was deficient in certain nutrients." I've had to introduce fish and omegas into my life because my brain wasn't functioning properly," she explained on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "Now I'm so much sharper than I was and I think that I was, at one point, pretty malnutritioned."

