Miley Cyrus Flaunts Toned Body In Bikini

Miley Cyrus, the new face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine, is poised to become the first avatar to appear in Gucci Town on Roblox. The avatar of the recording artist will enter the immersive universe as a judge of play and discovery, guiding quest games and interactive learning.

Before the debut of the new Gucci Flora perfume, the singer didn't have much going on her social media platform. However, we are all familiar with Miley's incredible fashion sense and were impressed with how she pulled off this bikini look.

Swipe to see the post.

Read on to see the photos, and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.