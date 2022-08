Christina Ricci was only nine years old when she filmed the 1990s film Mermaids, with Johnny Depp, Cher, and Depp's then-girlfriend Winona Ryder. Now 42, the actress recalled learning an important lesson from him at a young age.

She recalled the experience while speaking with Andy Cohen on his Serious XM show. Here's what she said about a conversation she had with Johnny Depp as a child on the set of Mermaids after witnessing a confrontation between two people.