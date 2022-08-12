Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Share A Kiss On The Field

Simone Biles and her fiance, Houston Texans safety Johnathan Owens, have been dating for two years after meeting on Raya, a paid dating app popular among celebrities. They've been living in Texas City with their pups Lilo and Rambo Liles, and they've been exhibiting nothing but love online.

After a romantic proposal, Owens changed his title from "boyfriend" to "soon-to-be-hubby" in February 2022. The two are constantly hanging together in Bayou City and aren't scared to show the public as they are visible on each other's social media. They recently had a romantic helicopter ride above Houston, which provided some breathtaking vistas, which the gymnast documented on her Instagram story.

