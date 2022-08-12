Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Share A Kiss On The Field

chisom

Simone Biles and her fiance, Houston Texans safety Johnathan Owens, have been dating for two years after meeting on Raya, a paid dating app popular among celebrities. They've been living in Texas City with their pups Lilo and Rambo Liles, and they've been exhibiting nothing but love online.

After a romantic proposal, Owens changed his title from "boyfriend" to "soon-to-be-hubby" in February 2022. The two are constantly hanging together in Bayou City and aren't scared to show the public as they are visible on each other's social media. They recently had a romantic helicopter ride above Houston, which provided some breathtaking vistas, which the gymnast documented on her Instagram story.

Happy Birthday Jonathan

They have been so intentional about each other since becoming engaged that they do not shy away from packing PDA, and we cannot wait to see them tie the knot. Simone said the loveliest words to her hubby when he turned plus one.

happy birthday jonathan 🤎 loving you is so easy. I’m so blessed to have you in my life! can’t wait to make memories together as we grow!Happy 2 years baby!! Can’t wait to marry you. It’s us against the world remember that! 🤞🏾

Packing PDA

Simone Biles and her fiancé, Jonathan Owens, appear to be preparing for their big wedding day, based on their passionate kiss in Biles' newest Instagram image.

The 25-year-old gymnast posted a photo of herself and Owens sitting in a tree on a football field, engaging in some heavy PDA. "Football is back," the gymnast teased in her caption. Owens answered with a fire emoji, a football emoji, and a red heart in the comments.

Jonathan Is Supportive Of His Fiancee

Simone became the youngest to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House, where she was accompanied by her NFL fiancé Jonathan Owens in a heartwarming display.

Words can’t explain how proud i am of you, this has been such a surreal experience to watch you receive your Presidential Medal of Freedom and be the youngest to ever receive one at that! You’re one of the strongest people i know and are so deserving, I’m so blessed to be able to experience this with you. You motivate me more everyday to be the best version of myself. Such a inspiration, i love you so much babe ❤️

The Easiest Yes

Simone Biles got engaged to Jonathan Owens, whom she had seen since 2020. The Olympic gold medallist posted photos of herself and Owens with the caption "the easiest yes."

