McKayla Maroney Flaunts Her Fit Physique In Bikini

At 26 years old, few people can say they have achieved their biggest dreams in life already, but that definitely can be said for McKayla Maroney, a retired American gymnast who made a name for herself as a dominant athlete in the sport for years.

She collected several gold medals throughout her illustrious career and was one of the women on the 2012 Summer Olympics team that took home the top honor. Dubbed 'The Fierce Five,' they captured not only the gold but the hearts of Americans and gymnastics fans worldwide, with each young woman taking home lucrative deals for their efforts.

These days, McKayla may have retired from the sport, but make no mistake about it – she is still an ambassador for gymnastics and will always be closely connected to the sport!

