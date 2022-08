Even though Mayfield hasn't exactly outplayed Darnold in training camp, the hype is clear. The fans were there to watch him, not Darnold, and what could Matt Rhule tell Darnold to make him feel like he hasn't lost his job already?

Mayfield is the better choice, at least for the time being, so the Panthers should look to move on from the former first-round pick.

With that in mind, we believe the Seattle Seahawks could help them out, and it would only take a late-round pick for the Panthers to willingly part ways with him.