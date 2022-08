Even though he was only there for six years, most people will always remember Vince Carter as a Toronto Raptor. He spent 22 years in the NBA and played for multiple franchises, but it's impossible not to remember him wearing that throwback Raptors jersey.

Carter, however, left the team on very bad terms. He forced his way out and was even hated for years until he finally made amends with the fans and the city of Toronto.