Moreover, Rodgers clarified that he wasn't trying to send a message or take a shot at Matt LaFleur, and claimed he trusts the HC to do what's best for the team:

"I think it's kind of a no-win situation to the outside of the building," Rodgers added. "If somebody gets hurt [it's], 'I can't believe they played our guys.' But if we go out and have a stinker [it's], 'I can't believe they didn't play them.' You've just got to do what's best for the squad, and Matt's going to do that."

So, things worked out pretty well the last time a backup QB took over a future Hall of Famer at Lambeau Field. Will it happen again? We'll have to wait and see.