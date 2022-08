Heidi Klum dazzled in a little pink string bikini to celebrate her third anniversary with her husband Tom Kaulitz in St. Barths. The 49-year-old shared a video of herself and Tom running into the sea while holding hands. However, she and Tom secretly married in February 2019 before celebrating a grandiose Italian wedding in August. Ric Pipino, a hairstylist, was her previous husband.

Keep reading to find out more.