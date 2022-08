Kevin Durant told Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and his coaching staff, and GM. If that's not a bold, desperate move to get out of the team, then I don't know what is.

The Nets have turned down multiple offers for K.D. as they hoped to make amends with him, which seems impossible right now. But he still has four years left on his contract, so the Nets may not be rushed to get a deal done.