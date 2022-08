The Baltimore Orioles will travel to Fenway Park for a brief one-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

If someone had told us before the start of the season that the Orioles will be right in the race for a Wild Card berth and the Red Sox would sit at the bottom of their division at this point in the season, we'd never believed it.

But that's how wildly opposite this season has been for two teams that started off the year with completely different aspirations.