Emily Vakos And Anthony Rizzo Don Similar Outfits To Celebrate Love

Not all baseball players' wives are active on social media. Some prefer to have a quiet and private relationship with their celebrity spouse.

 

Emily Vakos happens to be one of the private baseball players' WAGs. She is an American nutritionist and realtor but is known by many as the wife of the famous American baseball player Anthony Rizzo. 

The beautiful Emily loves to be away from the spotlight, so much so that her Instagram account is private. However, though she shies away from the camera, she and Anthony are great lovers. Fans get glimpses of the couple together on Anthony's Instagram page, where Emily has been featured occasionally.

Check out some of the couple's cute moments below. 

Private Lovers

It is always a delight to see Anthony and Emily share moments as they usually prefer to keep it private. The couple looked cute as they donned similar ensembles in a photo the baseballer shared on Valentine's Day, 2020.

In the snapshot, Anthony wore black trousers, a black jacket, and black sneakers. He paired the outfit with a white Lakers T-shirt. To accessorize the look, he added a white face cap. On the other hand, Emily also wore black leather pants paired with a black T-shirt and a patterned jacket. She also donned a face cap.

Anthony posed squatting while leaning on a wall, whereas Emily stood with one of her feet on Anthony's thigh.

"More Photos, Please!"

Some fans took to the comment section to compliment the couple on how good they looked together. However, other fans urged the couple to share more of their moments with their fans. 

"Awwwwn! My faves. Such a lovely couple," commented one fan. 

"I still can't understand why they wouldn't share their photos with us. And they are so cute," added another fan. 

Another fan wrote, "You two are so sweet together. We need to see more of these."

Biggest Supporters 

As expected, Emily is Anthony's biggest supporter. The beautiful diva was seen with the MLB player and other supporters in a stadium in photos shared on the baseball player's Instagram account.

The first photo captured Emily holding Anthony on his back while he placed his arm on her shoulder. The pair smiled broadly at the camera. The other pictures featured the couple and other supporters posing together.

Emily And Anthony's Relationship Timeline

Emily and Anthony met in 2016. Then, his former club, the Chicago Cubs, arrived in Arizona for spring training. A year after their first meeting, the lovebirds engaged on June 1, 2017. The couple tied the knot on December 29, 2018.

Emily and Anthony have yet to have kids but adopted a dog named Kevin in 2020. The lovebirds reside in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They also lived in Chicago for seven years but moved out last year after he was traded to the New York Yankees.

