Emily Vakos And Anthony Rizzo Don Similar Outfits To Celebrate Love

Not all baseball players' wives are active on social media. Some prefer to have a quiet and private relationship with their celebrity spouse.

Emily Vakos happens to be one of the private baseball players' WAGs. She is an American nutritionist and realtor but is known by many as the wife of the famous American baseball player Anthony Rizzo.

The beautiful Emily loves to be away from the spotlight, so much so that her Instagram account is private. However, though she shies away from the camera, she and Anthony are great lovers. Fans get glimpses of the couple together on Anthony's Instagram page, where Emily has been featured occasionally.

Check out some of the couple's cute moments below.