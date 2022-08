Tom Brady made the rounds for multiple reasons in the offseason. First, everybody talked about his retirement, then it was all about his comeback.

But perhaps the most interesting report about one of the greatest QBs ever was that about the Miami Dolphins openly tampering to get him and Sean Payton before all the Brian Flores debacle.

That has to be awkward if you're Tua Tagovailoa, especially now that they're conducting joint practices with the Buccaneers.