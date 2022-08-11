Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Glam Minidress

Kaley Cuoco is a renowned actor and producer. She landed numerous supporting television and film roles towards the end of the 90s. The 37-year-old star’s big break came when she got a role as Hennessy on 8 Simple Rules, an ABC sitcom in 2002.

In 2007, she started her stint as Penny in The Big Bang Theory sitcom. As her fame grew, so did her fashion style. Her fashion faux pas reduced as she grew accustomed to high fashion and red carpet events. Back in 2002, she turned up for a holiday party in a scrunched midriff top, ridiculous wide-legged black pants, and a black coat with extra-long sleeves. Total faux pas!