'RHOP' Stars Gizelle Bryant And Robyn Dixon Reveal Who 'Brings It' In Season 7

The good news is that season seven of the popular Bravo series is now in production. However, there is more exciting news. On the July 25 episode of the Reasonably Shady podcast, RHOP stars Gizelle Bryant, and Robyn Dixon previewed which Housewives fans should look out for when the show returns.
When asked by their guest Carlos King, host of the Reality With the King podcast, about which RHOP stars "always brings it" to the table ahead of the new season, Gizelle made a big revelation. While she admitted that the star changes yearly, she revealed that Karen Huger would bring it this season.
"It changes year after year," she said before adding, "I can say this—this is a little bit of a spoiler alert for season seven; Andy [Cohen] don't fire me—Karen [Huger] brings it this season. Yes, she does."