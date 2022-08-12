'RHOP' Stars Gizelle Bryant And Robyn Dixon Reveal Who 'Brings It' In Season 7

Since the conclusion of season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, viewers have been excitedly anticipating season 7. They believe that the new season will be a game changer given the drama that unfolded in the previous season.

In this upcoming season, one RHOP star will be causing more controversy and drama than the others.

Keep scrolling to learn more about who it will be.

A Little Spoiler Alert!

The good news is that season seven of the popular Bravo series is now in production. However, there is more exciting news. On the July 25 episode of the Reasonably Shady podcast, RHOP stars Gizelle Bryant, and Robyn Dixon previewed which Housewives fans should look out for when the show returns. 

When asked by their guest Carlos King, host of the Reality With the King podcast, about which RHOP stars "always brings it" to the table ahead of the new season, Gizelle made a big revelation. While she admitted that the star changes yearly, she revealed that Karen Huger would bring it this season.

"It changes year after year," she said before adding, "I can say this—this is a little bit of a spoiler alert for season seven; Andy [Cohen] don't fire me—Karen [Huger] brings it this season. Yes, she does."

Karen Is Now Spilling The Tea

Fans may see a new Karen Huger in RHOP Season 7
Shutterstock | 564025

With Karen being The Real Housewives of Potomac's fan-favorite star, it was quite a shocking revelation from Gizelle. 

Gizelle continued, explaining that Karen usually straddles the fence, hardly gives her opinion, and sort of played it safe. However, that is now in the past as fans will see a new Karen in the new season.

"She [Karen] was spilling the tea this season," Gizelle continued. "When does she ever spill tea? She hasn't spilled tea in seven seasons. I think it's a different side to her."

What About Ashley Darby?

RHOP star Ashley Darby
Shutterstock | 564025

However, Robyn sees things differently from Gizelle. She disagreed with Gizelle's response as she thinks that this season's "bring it" will come from Housewife Ashley Darby.

"I feel like Ashley saw last year and was like 'Oh, it's time to play,'" Robyn said of her co-star, who recently filed for divorce from her husband Michael Darby. "You're gonna see a different Ashley. You're gonna see the old Ashley but you're gonna see a very different Ashley."

'RHOP' Aiming For The Crown

Although the co-stars may disagree on who "brings it" this season, they agree on one thing. As Carlos described, the seventh season of RHOP is expected to be its most "explosive and fantastic" season ever. Hence, the Housewives are prepared to challenge The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the top spot in the ratings. Gizelle and Robyn agree they can do so and claim the top spot. 

There is no doubt that there are so many exciting stories to expect from the upcoming season. However, regarding who "brings it" this season, viewers will have no choice but to wait to find out for themselves.

