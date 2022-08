You're losing out if you're not following Kate Beckinsale on Instagram. The actress is one of the most active users on the network, posting daily updates about her life and the antics of being Kate Beckinsale. She keeps the party going on social media, spotlighting her cats or showing off her bold wardrobe choices. On today's episode of Keeping Up With Kate, she posed with her Persian pet cat Clive in a blue gingham bikini and huge white sunglasses.

