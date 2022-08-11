'This Person Is My Person': Olivia Wilde Opens Up About Relationship With Babs Burchfield

The business partners founded Conscious Commerce to identify outstanding companies that were addressing their business strategies in a less harmful, more innovative manner. Even after ten years, they are still taking the corporate world by storm while keeping genuine connections with one other. So far, they've assisted huge firms like Audi, H&M, and Anthropologie in making better decisions for the world, and Bali happens to be their end objective as they strive to conquer it together. Bali, it turns out, is also where the duo found their latest project, a line with the environmentally certified company Cleobella.