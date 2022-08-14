Amanda Seyfried Filmed Nude Scenes To 'Keep Her Job'

Amanda Seyfried smiling
Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
Sarah Haider

American actress Amanda Seyfried has been part of Hollywood since she was just 15 years of age. And throughout her career, she has worked in some highly acclaimed movies, including Mamma Mia, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, Mean Girls, Gone, Letters to Juliet, Red Riding Hood, and Dear John, among many others. That aside, she has also appeared in popular soap operas, including As The World Turns and All My Children.

The 36-year-old A-lister has earned Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations for "Best Supporting Actress" and went on to win the "Best Actress" award at the Locarno International Film Festival for her role in the American drama, Nine Lives.

While Amanda had an illustrious career, she doesn't seem very proud of certain roles. In a recent interview with Porter, she revealed details about the nude scenes she had to film and said she should have known better at that time.

The Latest

Kelsea Ballerini Impresses In Bikini

Mandy Rose Shows Off Killer Abs In Progress Pics

Christina Aguilera In Bikini Is 'Loving Me For Me'

Hailee Steinfeld Flaunts Sexy Bod In Bikini

Brie Larson Puts Her Washboard Abs On Display In Bikini

'I Wanted To Keep My Job'

Amanda Seyfried smiles
Shutterstock | 2914948

During her interview with Porter, Amanda reflected on her decision to go au naturel and revealed that while she navigated through the pre-#MeToo era "pretty unscathed," she felt forced to take it all off in some of the scenes.

She said she was young and unable to think through properly at that time and wanted to keep her job.

"Being 19, walking around without my underwear on – like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?" she told the publication. "Oh, I know why: I was 19, and I didn't want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That's why."

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

'Nothing Can Crush Me Completely'

Amanda Seyfried smiles
Shutterstock | 673594

Even though she regretted the decision to perform nude scenes and not being able to say no to them despite her discomfort, Amanda also revealed that she is a strong person, adding that there is nothing that could "crush her completely."

"When I meet somebody who's younger, like in their twenties, and they get rejected… by a job or something like that, it crushes them completely for a minute," she told Porter. "Nothing can crush me completely when it comes to work."

However, she revealed that, like everyone else, she also feels upset when she doesn't land a role that she really wants but cannot be described as "crushable."

"I'm uncrushable! Not one thing can crush my life unless it has to do with my family," she said.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

'Felt Grossed Out'

Amanda Seyfried smiles
Shutterstock | 1296406

Amanda Seyfried also talked about her role in the famous movie Mean Girls and said that she feels "grossed out" when men joked about her character Karen Smith, who in the movie claimed she could predict the weather when she's holding her breasts.

She revealed that boys would often walk up to her and reference the scenes which made her uncomfortable.

"I always felt really grossed out by that," she told Marie Claire. "I was like 18 years old. It was just gross."

'Empowered'

Amanda Seyfried poses
Shutterstock | 920654

Although Amanda has always been vocal about her experiences in Hollywood, she particularly appreciates movements like #MeToo and # Time'sUp because they are all about empowerment.

According to Stylist, the actor said those movements have helped people speak up for themselves without feeling afraid.

"People aren't afraid. The #MeToo and # Time'sUp movements are all about feeling empowered to tell the truth and not be afraid of repercussions. Because that's the thing. You want to keep your job, your sanity, your reputation," she said.

"You can preserve those now; you can make sure that nobody else is being silenced or made to feel uncomfortable or violated."

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.