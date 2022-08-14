Amanda Seyfried Filmed Nude Scenes To 'Keep Her Job'

American actress Amanda Seyfried has been part of Hollywood since she was just 15 years of age. And throughout her career, she has worked in some highly acclaimed movies, including Mamma Mia, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, Mean Girls, Gone, Letters to Juliet, Red Riding Hood, and Dear John, among many others. That aside, she has also appeared in popular soap operas, including As The World Turns and All My Children.

The 36-year-old A-lister has earned Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations for "Best Supporting Actress" and went on to win the "Best Actress" award at the Locarno International Film Festival for her role in the American drama, Nine Lives.

While Amanda had an illustrious career, she doesn't seem very proud of certain roles. In a recent interview with Porter, she revealed details about the nude scenes she had to film and said she should have known better at that time.