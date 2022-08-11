Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Amazing Abs In A Bikini

Carrie Underwood, at 39 years old, seems to be on top of the world. The American Idol country diva has been at the forefront of the industry for nearly two decades now, and her vocals are considered some of the best in the business. As the winner of multiple awards including Grammys and Billboard Music Awards, she has nothing left to prove on the scene and now can stake her claim as one of country music's most important singers ever!
Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.