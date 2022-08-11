Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Amazing Abs In A Bikini

Carrie Underwood in shorts mashup
Surge/Getty | Mani

Triston Brewer

Carrie Underwood, at 39 years old, seems to be on top of the world. The American Idol country diva has been at the forefront of the industry for nearly two decades now, and her vocals are considered some of the best in the business. As the winner of multiple awards including Grammys and Billboard Music Awards, she has nothing left to prove on the scene and now can stake her claim as one of country music's most important singers ever!

Carrie Underwood, A Star In Stripes!

Carrie is playing it up with some super stripes that are the perfect combination, a stylish play on the typical styles of bikinis she has been known to rock. The two-piece swimsuit accentuates the pop singer's body in all the right places. Carrie is famous in Nashville for her workout routines and alongside her personal trainer, she has motivated many of her fans to get into shape for the summer seasons and throughout the year in general.

Balancing her duties as a mother and wife, it seems like Carrie has found the sweet spot when it comes to optimizing her time as well as results. Her typical workout is actually not typical at all as she likes to switch it up to avoid boredom. Between the squats, swimming, running, deadlifts, and more, Carrie is by all standards a beast in the gym and on the trail. Don't try this at home unless you are ready to seriously sweat!

Carrie's Crossover Appeal Knows No Boundaries

Carrie Underwood
Shutterstock | 487966

With more than 11.6 million followers on Instagram, Carrie may be known as a country singer to many of her fans, but the truth is that she is adept at any genre of music, and in the early days of her career, she had no choice but to sing every genre from her stint on American Idol. It was there that she truly showed the world - as well as proved to herself - that genres are just classifications and a true vocalist can conquer any style of music. The detractors were proven wrong and this country singer is more than just a country singer. Make no mistake about that!

Carrie's Humble Beginnings

Carrie Underwood
Shutterstock | 487966

Carrie certainly had bigger dreams than the tiny town she was raised in. Muskogee, Oklahoma is a million miles away from the country music scene that is home to most of its stars, but it was in this small town of just over 3,400 people that she paid her dues, first singing at church at the tender age of three years old.

What Is Carrie's Middle Name?

Carrie Underwood
Shutterstock | 673594

If Carrie's fans want to truly startle her? It's simple - just call her by her middle name, Marie, and watch her turn with quickness!

