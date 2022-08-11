Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Amazing Abs In A Bikini

Carrie is playing it up with some super stripes that are the perfect combination, a stylish play on the typical styles of bikinis she has been known to rock. The two-piece swimsuit accentuates the pop singer's body in all the right places. Carrie is famous in Nashville for her workout routines and alongside her personal trainer, she has motivated many of her fans to get into shape for the summer seasons and throughout the year in general.

Balancing her duties as a mother and wife, it seems like Carrie has found the sweet spot when it comes to optimizing her time as well as results. Her typical workout is actually not typical at all as she likes to switch it up to avoid boredom. Between the squats, swimming, running, deadlifts, and more, Carrie is by all standards a beast in the gym and on the trail. Don't try this at home unless you are ready to seriously sweat!