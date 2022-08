In the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll that gathered responses from a total of 1,005 American adults, 40 percent of respondents said they approve of the job Biden has been doing as president.

This may be a historically low number, but Biden's approval rating was worse in the previous months. In May, for instance, just 36 percent approved of Biden's performance in the White House.

Still, Biden is not as unpopular as Trump, whose approval rating in the Reuters/Ipsos poll bottomed out at 33 percent in December 2017.