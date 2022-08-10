Chanel West Coast Stuns In White Summer Dress

What is it exactly that makes the television personality Chanel West Coast tick? She juggles many jobs and interests as a hip-hop artist, singer-songwriter, brand ambassador and so much more! The 34-year-old just seems to keep going and going and going, and her rambunctious spirit is what has endeared her to so many fans over the years. Now that she has truly left an indelible imprint on the industry, the only thing left for Chanel to do now is more of it, leaving her own signature style in the process! With more than 3.6 million followers on her Instagram account, this is the prime spot to catch her sporting her latest glam looks, a very pregnant belly bump, and her flair for fashion.